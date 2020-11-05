Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

