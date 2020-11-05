Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67.
