Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.