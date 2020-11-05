Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile
