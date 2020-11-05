Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.