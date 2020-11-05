Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

