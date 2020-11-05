Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
