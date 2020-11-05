Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

