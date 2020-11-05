Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
