Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
NYSE ETJ opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile
