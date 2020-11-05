Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

