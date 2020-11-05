Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
ENX stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
