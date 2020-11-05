Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

ENX stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

