Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE EVN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

