Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
NYSE EVN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
