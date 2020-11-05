Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.75.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
