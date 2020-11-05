Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.75.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

