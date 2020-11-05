Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of EIM opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.