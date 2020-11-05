Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.