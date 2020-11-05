Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
