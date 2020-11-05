Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

NYSE EFT opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 668,329 shares of company stock worth $8,494,321.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

