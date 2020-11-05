Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:EFL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

