Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.