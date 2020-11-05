Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

