Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
