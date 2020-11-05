Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.05.
About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust
