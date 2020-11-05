Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

