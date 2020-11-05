Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
EVT stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile
