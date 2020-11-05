Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

EVT stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.