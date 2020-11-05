Eagle Materials Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of EXP opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 27.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

