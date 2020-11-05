E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Tuesday, October 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00.

On Monday, October 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

QTRX opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 58.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 309,584 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Quanterix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Quanterix by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 287,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

