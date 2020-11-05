Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.93

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 210134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

