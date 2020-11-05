Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 62,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

