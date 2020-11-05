Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUFRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.