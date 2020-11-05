DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DITHF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.69. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

