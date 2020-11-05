Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.25, reports. The company had revenue of C$59.01 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

