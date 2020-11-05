DRDGOLD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $816.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.