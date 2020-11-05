DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.30

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.41), with a volume of 33659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.06.

About DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

