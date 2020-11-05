DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.11 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

