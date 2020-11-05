DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
