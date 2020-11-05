DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

