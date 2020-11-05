Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman Sells 12,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $169,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DGICA stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 52,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

