Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

