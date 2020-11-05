Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $533,364.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,522.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,872. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $987.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.89. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

