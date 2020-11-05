Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 143,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 146,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,042,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

