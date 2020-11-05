Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

