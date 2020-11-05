Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.