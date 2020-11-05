Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $34.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

