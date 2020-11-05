Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $164.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.