Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 497 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $452.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.25. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

