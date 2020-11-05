Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 86,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 74.1% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 358,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

