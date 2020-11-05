Donald J. Long, Jr. Sells 8,782 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 8,782 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $563,628.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,018.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

