Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $392.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.51 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

