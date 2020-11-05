Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPUKY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DPUKY stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.97.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

