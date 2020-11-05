DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 10.8%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 113,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 239,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRTT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25.
DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.