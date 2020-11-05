DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 10.8%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 113,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 239,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRTT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DIRTT Environmental by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

