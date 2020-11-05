Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,556,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,425,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

