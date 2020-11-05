Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Bob D. Brown Sells 8,185 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $172,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. AXA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 463,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.