Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $91,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $758,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

