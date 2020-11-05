Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

FRA DWNI opened at €46.29 ($54.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.48. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

