Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.74. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

