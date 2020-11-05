Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

