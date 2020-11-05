Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $105.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $97.51.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

