Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

